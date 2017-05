A Torah scroll which was reported stolen on Friday was returned on Tuesday to a synagogue in the southern city of Netivot.

A resident of the city who works as a scribe told investigators he broke into the synagogue where he prayed, stole the scrol and removed five sheets of parchment after failing to meet a deadline for writing a Torah for a synagogue of Holocaust survivors in Kfar Sava. The five sheets were returned with the recovered Torah scroll.