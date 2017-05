Jerusalem Police Chief Yoram Halevy has issued a closure order for the Nofei Peretz construction site, which calls for the immediate closure of the Tzur Hadassah site for seven days due to the seizure of illegal residents who were employed illegally at the site.

In the past month, police forces have carried out secret and open operations in Tzur Hadassah against employment and lodging for illegals, during which two illegal aliens employed illegally at the Nofei Peretz site were caught.