MK Margalit: No one will ban me from protesting graft

MK Erel Margalit (Zionist Union) has responded to the letter of the Knesset Legal Advisor prohibiting MKs from participating in demonstrations opposite the attorney general's house by saying, "No one will forbid me from demonstrating against corruption."

Margalit explained, "It is my duty as a public figure to defend this right and to give back to citizens who express a strong sense of public opinion." He claimed, "As someone who fought and saw how the Knesset approved a corrupt deal in the past year in the billions of shekels in the midst of a police investigation, it is precisely proper that this should get more attention from the advisor than the fight against the civil right to demonstrate."