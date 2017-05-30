MK Hasson: Allow demonstrations at a distance from AG

Deputy Knesset Speaker Yoel Hasson said on Tuesday that he accepts the letter of the Knesset's legal advisor, prohibiting Members of Knesset from demonstrating opposite the home of Attorney General Avichai Mandelblit.

The Zionist Union lawmaker said, "Precisely because of this and together with the Supreme Court decision, demonstrators must be allowed to demonstrate in the permanent area where they are located every Saturday night, not in front of the attorney general's house, but hundreds of meters from his home."He added, "In my opinion, preventing a demonstration in the neighborhood and Petah Tikva in particular is a significant blow to freedom of expression and Israeli democracy."