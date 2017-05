12:38 Reported News Briefs Sivan 5, 5777 , 30/05/17 Sivan 5, 5777 , 30/05/17 Arutz Sheva gets terrorist removed from J'm exhibit Following the exposure by Arutz Sheva, the Tower of David (David's Citadel) Museum removed, Tuesday, the profile of terrorist Ali Jiddah, who threw a grenade at Israelis, from a project of 50 people representing Jerusalem over the 50 years since the city's reunification in the Six Day War. Read more ► ◄ Last Briefs