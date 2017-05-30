Collel Chabad adds cheese cake to Kotel food packs

Collel Chabad, in cooperation with the Western Wall Heritage Foundation and other groups, is once again offering packs of wine, other cold drinks and cakes for the tens of thousands who are expected to make their way to Western Wall of the Temple in Jerusalem for the Shavuot holiday that begins Tuesday evening.

The packs will be distributed at "kiddush stands" where people will be able to recite the blessing over the wine for the holiday. This year, cheese cake is being added to the contents of the packs for the first time.