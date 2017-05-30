Wonder Woman won't be shown in Lebanon

On Tuesday, the Lebanese Ministry of Economy and Commerce announced that it has sent a letter to the state's general-security administration to take steps to prevent the screening of the film "Wonder Woman," which stars Israeli actress Gal Gadot, according to Yediot Ahronot.

The campaign against Wonder Woman began in April, when the Boycott, Divestment and Sanctions movement sent a letter to the ministry's Office for Boycott of Israel in the Lebanese Economic Ministry. It was noted that Gadot is the former beauty queen of Israel, who served in the IDF and publicly supported 2014's Operation Protective Edge in Gaza. Since then, however, movie theaters in Lebanon have promoted the film and called on the public to buy tickets in advance.