11:31 Reported News Briefs Sivan 5, 5777 , 30/05/17 Sivan 5, 5777 , 30/05/17 University of San Francisco to deify an Arab mass murderer The son of arch-terrorist Marwan Barghouti is scheduled to speak at a college event. He compares his father to Nelson Mandela, calling him a "man of peace". Opinion.