'Palestine studies' to return to Lebanese schools

Lebanese Education Minister Marwan Hamadeh has ordered that "the Palestinian issue" be returned to the ninth-grade curriculum in the 2017-18 school year, according to Lebanese media cited on Tuesday by Yediot Ahronot.

The order followed an angry article in the Hezbollah-associated Al-Ahbar newspaper, which accused former education minister Elias Bou Saab of removing the program. Saab said it was removed in 2000 and that he was trying to restore it, but the government has not approved a textbook because of differences of opinion on a number of subjects, including "the Palestinian issue" and the Lebanese civil war.