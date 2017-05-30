Report: KFC trying 3rd Israeli comeback

The Kentucky Fried Chicken fast food chain, which has entered the Israeli market three times in the past, is trying to resume local activity, according to the Calcalist financial publication.

The chain has already met with a number of potential franchisees and real estate agents for a property tour in Israel and has even started negotiations with poultry suppliers. KFC's plans are to open 100 branches in Israel within five years of opening the first branch. The company is looking for a franchisee who will agree to take the brand activity and develop it in Israel by granting sub-franchises to branch owners. If no master franchisee is found, the company is considering granting the franchise to several business owners, each of whom will be responsible for a region.