Reported News Briefs Sivan 5, 5777 , 30/05/17

Samarian PA resident held for major credit-card fraud

A year-long undercover operation has resulted in the arrest of a 23-year-old resident of a Samarian Palestinian Authority village on suspicion of using a credit card to bypass bank and credit security systems and defraud businesses and other victims of about 200,000 shekels worth of goods. The suspect confessed during interrogation.