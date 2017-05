09:51 Reported News Briefs Sivan 5, 5777 , 30/05/17 Sivan 5, 5777 , 30/05/17 Southbound Highway 4 reopened at Morasha Interchange Highway 4 was reopened to southbound traffic at the Morasha interchange after it was blocked due to a traffic accident at Em Hamoshavot.



The police reported that congestion was still being felt in the area. ► ◄ Last Briefs