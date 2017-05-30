No peace when incitement is conducted against us

Chairman Avi Dichter of the Knesset Foreign Affairs and Defense Committee is demanding that all the tools at the disposal of the state be vigorously and clearly used against Palestinian Authority incitement. He said, "There will already be a closed discussion of the committee with the senior political echelon during the current session, in order to hear what we are going to do in the face of Palestinian incitement. It is inconceivable that the state of Israel will conduct a diplomatic campaign with the aim of reaching peace, when incitement is being directed by the person who is supposed to be the partner, and for years it has not only not been fading but rising."

Dichter noted, "If there is a need for legislation, the committee knows how to legislate," and will put everything into its efforts on the matter.