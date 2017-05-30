Report: Hamas planning 'quality' attack from Yesha

Hamas is accelerating plans for a "quality" attack on Israeli targets in the wake of March's killing of terror commander Mazen Faqha in Gaza, according to a Monday-evening report by Israel public television. Last week, Hamas executed three Gazans it accused of carrying out the shooting on behalf of Israel.

The attack would come from Judea and Samaria, based on the appraisal that Israel's reaction will not be as strong as a response to an attack originating in Gaza. Palestinian Authority security is believed to be trying to foil such an attack.