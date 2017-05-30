The London-based Ash-Sharq Al-Awsat daily reports that the Tehran government has agreed to renew financial aid to Hamas.
The agreement followed a meeting between Hamas leaders and senior Iranian officials in Lebanon.
Sivan 5, 5777 , 30/05/17
Report: Iran agrees to renew financial aid to Hamas
