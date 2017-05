The Israel police, Border police and police volunteers are preparing to maintain public order in Jerusalem during Shavuot.

Due to the fact that the night of Shavuot at the Western Wall will be parallel to Ramadan observances on the Temple Mount, the police will limit movement within the Old City - and therefore will not allow worshipers to go to or from the Western Wall via Rechov Hagai from 10:00 pm to 1:30 am.