PA poll: Most believe prisoner hunger strike failed

Most Palestinian Authority residents believe that the security prisoners' hunger strike, which ended this weekend, failed and did not achieve its goals, according to a survey published by the Bethlehem-based Ma'an News Agency.

70.5% of those who participated in the survey said they believed that the strike had achieved only the minimum demands of the prisoners. Only 16.5 percent said the strike had met most of the prisoners' demands. 13.1% answered that they did not know how many of the demands had been met.