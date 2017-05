07:50 Reported News Briefs Sivan 5, 5777 , 30/05/17 Sivan 5, 5777 , 30/05/17 3 lanes of Derech Em Hamoshavot blocked by accident Three of the four lanes have been blocked on Derech Em Hamoshavot on Highway 4 following a traffic accident. Police recommend that drivers use alternate routes. ► ◄ Last Briefs