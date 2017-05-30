5-year 30% increase in salinity of the Sea of ​​Galilee

A just-released annual report commissioned by the Zemach Experimentation Agriculture Center and the Agricultural Committee of the Jordan Valley Regional Council shows a salinity level of 250 mg chloride per liter of water was measured in Lake Kinneret/the Sea of ​​Galilee in 2012. In 2017, the level was 327 mg chloride per liter.

The committee reacted, "There is no doubt that for the farmers, this is not an encouraging message, to say the least. Yesterday they were informed of an increase of dozens of percentage points in the price of water for agriculture. If the water of the Sea of ​​Galilee becomes unsuitable for irrigation purposes, the price that farmers will be asked to pay could jump again."