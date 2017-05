Egyptian Foreign Minister Sameh Shoukry said on Monday that the training camps of Islamic organizations in Libya are a direct threat to the security of his country and that attack on them by the Egyptian army is being coordinated with Libyan General Khalifa Hatfir's National Libyan Army.

In a joint news conference with Russian counterpart Sergei Lavrov, Shoukry said that the recent attacks in Egypt against Coptic Christians are proof that armed men from Libya can hit his country.