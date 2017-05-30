Iran on Monday dismissed U.S. President Donald Trump's allegations last week that it is a major sponsor of terrorism.
Trump's comments came last week in a speech he gave during his trip to Saudi Arabia.
Iran blasts Trump for saying it sponsors terror
