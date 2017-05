05:43 Reported News Briefs Sivan 5, 5777 , 30/05/17 Sivan 5, 5777 , 30/05/17 McCain: Putin a bigger threat than ISIS Russian President Vladimir Putin is a bigger threat to world security than the Islamic State (ISIS) group, Senator John McCain opined on Monday. Speaking in an interview with the Australian Broadcasting Corporation during a visit to Canberra, McCain said Putin was the "premier and most important threat, more so than ISIS". Read more ► ◄ Last Briefs