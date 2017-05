01:46 Reported News Briefs Sivan 5, 5777 , 30/05/17 Sivan 5, 5777 , 30/05/17 Moldova expels five Russian diplomats Moldova's government on Monday expelled five Russian diplomats from the former Soviet republic. A spokeswoman for the Foreign and European Integration Ministry confirmed that the diplomats will be expelled, but did not identify them or explain the decision. ► ◄ Last Briefs