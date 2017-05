Jerusalem's deputy mayor Dov Kalmanovich responded to the revelation by Arutz Sheva that one of the 50 people representing Jerusalem in the "50 years-50 faces" is a former terrorist who attempted to attack Jews.

Kalmanovich, himself a survivor of a terror attack, said that "the Tower of David is the most famous symbol of Jerusalem. Turning it into a political clarion is unacceptable for us as residents of Jerusalem and as members of the municipality."