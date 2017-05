Public officials waging the battle for Jewish sovereignty in Judea and Samaria took a firm stand today on multiple fronts, in light of the perception that Prime Minister Netanyahu feels pressured by the US to make concessions to the Palestinian Arabs.

At a Likud faction meeting earlier today, Netanyahu emphasized the fact that Israel does not have a “blank check” from the US, and said that Israel must act with “discretion” in the political sphere due to US pressure.