  Sivan 4, 5777 , 29/05/17

One dead in accident on Highway 9

One person was killed in accident on Monday evening near the Baka interchange on Highway 9.

Two people were moderately injured in the accident and a third was lightly injured. They were evacuated to the Hillel Yaffe Hospital in Hadera.

