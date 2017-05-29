One person was killed in accident on Monday evening near the Baka interchange on Highway 9.
Two people were moderately injured in the accident and a third was lightly injured. They were evacuated to the Hillel Yaffe Hospital in Hadera.
News BriefsSivan 4, 5777 , 29/05/17
One dead in accident on Highway 9
