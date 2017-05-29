22:55 Reported News Briefs Sivan 4, 5777 , 29/05/17 Sivan 4, 5777 , 29/05/17 Cooler for Shavuot It will be clear to partly cloudy overnight with fair weather forecast for Tuesday and Wednesday. Temperatures will drop to seasonal levels on Tuesday with no significant change in temperature expected for Wednesday's Shavuot holiday. Thursday will be clear to partly cloudy with a significant drop in temperature below the seasonal average. Friday will start out partly cloudy and become fair with a slight rise in temperature. Tuesday highs:

Jerusalem: 28Celsius/82Fahrenheit,

Kinneret/Sea of Galilee: 35C/95F, Golan Heights: 30/86,

Haifa: 26/78, Tel Aviv: 27/80, Be'er Sheva': 33/91,

Dead Sea: 37/98, Eilat: 39/102 ► ◄ Last Briefs