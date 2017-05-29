Laos the 92nd country with Chabad Center

The southeastern Asian country of Laos has officially become the 92nd country to have a permanent Chabad presence, according to Chabad.org. Rabbi Sholom and Tamar Glitzenstein hit the ground running, and already have an operational kosher restaurant, weekly prayer services, Torah classes, Shabbat celebrations for tourists and a roster of other activities in Luang Prabang, 300 kilometers north of the country’s capital, Vientiane.

Rabbi Glitzenstein told the website, “Every day, we meet more Jewish people.” Chabad has a long connection to the country. For decades, pairs of “Roving Rabbis” have been coming for summer stints and major holidays.