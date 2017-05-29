A man about the age of 45 was moderately injured from a stabbing and brought to a local clinic in the Israeli Arab town of Tira on Monday evening.
Magen David Adom paramedics treated him and evacuated him to Meir Hospital in Kfar Sava.
News BriefsSivan 4, 5777 , 29/05/17
Moderately wounded in Tira stabbing
