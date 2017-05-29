21:56
  Sivan 4, 5777 , 29/05/17

Moderately wounded in Tira stabbing

A man about the age of 45 was moderately injured from a stabbing and brought to a local clinic in the Israeli Arab town of Tira on Monday evening.

Magen David Adom paramedics treated him and evacuated him to Meir Hospital in Kfar Sava.

