21:44 Reported News Briefs Sivan 4, 5777 , 29/05/17 Sivan 4, 5777 , 29/05/17 Deri interrogation ends after 11 hours The interrogation of Interior Minister Aryeh Deri ended, Monday evening after 11 hours. Deri and his wife are suspected of tax offenses related to real-estate deals.