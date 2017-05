21:10 Reported News Briefs Sivan 4, 5777 , 29/05/17 Sivan 4, 5777 , 29/05/17 Israir flight lands in Slovakia due to a malfunction An Israir flight bound for Israel from Warsaw has made an unscheduled landing in Slovakia due to a plane malfunction.



It was a charter flight from a Czech company and within a few hours a replacement plane took the passengers to Israel.