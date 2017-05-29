Cabinet asked to vote again on PA Area C construction

Chairman Yossi Dagan of the Shomron (Samaria) Regional Council has appealed to a number of cabinet ministers, demanding that they re-vote the decision to allow construction by Palestinian Authority residents in Area C of Judea and Samaria, which is under Israeli military and civilian control.

Dagan claimed that the decision was made without any preliminary discussion in the government or the Knesset, and that it amounted to handing over territories "in disguise". Referring to the timing of the decision to coincide with United States President Donald Trump's recent visit, he said, "To come voluntarily and to de facto assign territory that under any political arrangement will remain in Israel's hands, it is unnecessary. This is a grave mistake - and I expect the government to correct it."