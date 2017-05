20:14 Reported News Briefs Sivan 4, 5777 , 29/05/17 Sivan 4, 5777 , 29/05/17 Tower of David Museum glorifies a terrorist In a special project of the Tower of David Museum in Jerusalem to mark 50 years since the Six-Day War, 50 people were chosen to represent the city, including Ali Jiddah, a member of the Popular Front for the Liberation of Palestine, who took part in a 1968 terror attack against Jews and was imprisoned until he was released in the Jibril deal of 1985. Read more ► ◄ Last Briefs