European Parliament told: Adopt antisemitism definition

The European Jewish Congress has sent a letter to all Members of the European Parliament calling on them to support the adoption of the International Holocaust Remembrance Alliance (IHRA) definition of antisemitism for the European Union at a vote which will take place on June 1st.

Representatives of Jewish communities in EU Member States, led by EJC President Dr. Moshe Kantor, wrote, “We fundamentally believe that the absence of accepted definitions of antisemitism in the legislation of some member states and indeed, the European Union itself, acts as a major obstacle in addressing the real security concerns of our communities and thereby preventing the efficient use of resources by governments in their primary role to protect their citizens.”

The letter continued, “We strongly reject attempts by some individuals and political organisations to politicise and marginalise the fight against antisemitism within the fight against all forms of racism and discrimination by denying the contemporary Jewish experience in Europe and attempting to define the identity of Jews as well as the oppression and discrimination of Jews within pre-ordained political categories.”