19:51 Reported News Briefs Sivan 4, 5777 , 29/05/17 Sivan 4, 5777 , 29/05/17 Labour leader Corbyn denies honoring Munich murderer (JTA) — Jeremy Corbyn, the leader of the Labour Party in the United Kingdom, has denied reports that in 2014 he had honored a perpetrator of the 1972 massacre of Israeli athletes in Germany. Read more ► ◄ Last Briefs