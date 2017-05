19:38 Reported News Briefs Sivan 4, 5777 , 29/05/17 Sivan 4, 5777 , 29/05/17 Watch: Millionaire distributes cash at the Western Wall Read more Jewish millionaire from Chile whose net worth stands at hundreds of millions of shekels distributes 50 and 100-shekel bills at Western Wall. ► ◄ Last Briefs