Irgun fighter, former MK Mordechai Zipori passes away

Mordechai "Motke" Zipori, a fighter in the Etzel (Irgun) pre-state militia and a senior armored-corps officer in the Israel Defense Forces, passed away on Monday at the Sheba Medical Center in Tel Hashomer near Tel Aviv, at the age of 92.

Following his military career, he was a member of the Likud faction in the Knesset from 1977 to 1984, minister of communications and deputy defense minister. He leaves behind a daughter, three sons, ten grandchildren and 10 great-grandchildren. His funeral is scheduled for tomorrow in the Irgun fighters' section of the Segula cemetery.