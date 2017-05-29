Weapon returned to Huwara shooter

At the request of Deputy Minister of Defense Eli Ben Dahan, the police have returned a personal handgun to a resident of the Samarian Jewish community of Itamar who shot and killed a rioter who attacked his car a week and a half ago near a military checkpoint in the Palestinian Authority village of Huwara.

The pistol was taken for a ballistic examination and was returned to him only after Deputy Defense Minister Eli Ben Dahan contacted police recently, claiming that "the settler travels on this route every day and needs his gun to continue protecting his family."