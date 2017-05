17:12 Reported News Briefs Sivan 4, 5777 , 29/05/17 Sivan 4, 5777 , 29/05/17 Kindergarten staff didn't inform parents about fall A ten-month-old infant in a Bat Yam kindergarten fell and knocked his head.The kindergarten staff did not inform parents or other authorities. Read more ► ◄ Last Briefs