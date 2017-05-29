Hi Court head: I'll take successor case to Hi Court

Supreme Court President Miriam Naor sent a harsh letter on Monday to Justice Minister Ayelet Shaked, in which she threatened implicitly that she would file a petition to the Supreme Court against Minister Shaked if Shaked delays the meeting of the Judicial Selection Committee, which is supposed to announce the election of Justice Esther Hayut as the Supreme Court President.

According to Naor, "The minister must use her authority to set an agenda, only on a real and practical basis." Naor added, "It seems that the only reason to postpone the meeting of the committee is that we have not been able to reach an agreement regarding the identity of the two Supreme Court justices who will be elected in place of Justices Danziger and Shoham."