PM: No blank check from Trump on the diplomatic level

Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu said on Monday, "We do not have a blank check on the diplomatic level."

Addressing the Likud Knesset faction, Netanyahu explained, "We are a sovereign state. We can decide a lot of things and declare a lot of things, but in terms of American agreement, I would not go to these areas. It's true that there is a warm attitude and a great understanding of our positions, but it's not true that we have a blank check, and that's far from being the reality. Therefore, we are required to act here with great wisdom and responsibility."