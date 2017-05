16:39 Reported News Briefs Sivan 4, 5777 , 29/05/17 Sivan 4, 5777 , 29/05/17 President Rivlin grants woman jailed for life a reprieve Read more Delal Daud, serving a life sentence for murder of her husband, will be considered for early release by the Parole Board. ► ◄ Last Briefs