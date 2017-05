16:27 Reported News Briefs Sivan 4, 5777 , 29/05/17 Sivan 4, 5777 , 29/05/17 Shmaryahu Interchange reopens The Shemaryahu Interchange of Highway 2 reopened to traffic on Monday afternoon. Two of the three southbound lanes were closed to traffic under the interchange bridge after a trailer spilled its cargo. ► ◄ Last Briefs