15:55 Reported News Briefs Sivan 4, 5777 , 29/05/17 Sivan 4, 5777 , 29/05/17 'I hope the nation of Israel will rise to the challenge' Read more Journalist and former Member of Knesset Sharon Gal campaigns to raise money for soldier Elor Azariya's legal expenses. ► ◄ Last Briefs