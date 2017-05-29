The Samarian Jewish community of Migdalim is suffering from a water shortage because area Arabs are diverting the pipes that are supposed to bring water to the community. Migdalim now has to bring in its water by truck.
|
15:54
Reported
News BriefsSivan 4, 5777 , 29/05/17
Arabs steal water from Samarian Jews
The Samarian Jewish community of Migdalim is suffering from a water shortage because area Arabs are diverting the pipes that are supposed to bring water to the community. Migdalim now has to bring in its water by truck.
Last Briefs