15:54 Reported News Briefs Sivan 4, 5777 , 29/05/17 Sivan 4, 5777 , 29/05/17 Arabs steal water from Samarian Jews The Samarian Jewish community of Migdalim is suffering from a water shortage because area Arabs are diverting the pipes that are supposed to bring water to the community. Migdalim now has to bring in its water by truck. Read more ► ◄ Last Briefs