15:15 Reported News Briefs Sivan 4, 5777 , 29/05/17 Sivan 4, 5777 , 29/05/17 Haifa judge faces an on indictment building offenses Prosecutors have informed Judge Zaid Falah of the Haifa Magistrate's Court that the attorney general is considering filing an indictment against him, subject to a hearing, for building without a permit and use without a permit, allegedly committed in an industrial building in Acre, parts of which are owned by Judge Falah and his wife.



The judge and his wife were invited to present their arguments in hearings if they wish. A final decision will be made after the conclusion of the hearing proceedings.