09:27 Reported News Briefs Sivan 4, 5777 , 29/05/17 Sivan 4, 5777 , 29/05/17 Likud Minister: Netanyahu no longer supports two-state solution Senior Likud official and Netanyahu ally says Prime Minister no longer believes in two-state solution laid out in 2009 Bar Ilan address.