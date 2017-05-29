06:42 Reported News Briefs Sivan 4, 5777 , 29/05/17 Sivan 4, 5777 , 29/05/17 Trump: The media doesn't want America to hear the real story U.S. President Donald Trump criticized the media on Sunday night. “The Fake News Media works hard at disparaging & demeaning my use of social media because they don't want America to hear the real story!” he tweeted. ► ◄ Last Briefs