U.S. President Donald Trump criticized the media on Sunday night.
“The Fake News Media works hard at disparaging & demeaning my use of social media because they don't want America to hear the real story!” he tweeted.
News BriefsSivan 4, 5777 , 29/05/17
Trump: The media doesn't want America to hear the real story
