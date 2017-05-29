Canadian PM: Multiculturalism is the answer to terror

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau continues to maintain his deep belief that multiculturalism is the key to achieving security and stability in the West and to stopping terrorism.

In a statement condemning Friday's attack in Egypt which targeted Coptic Christians, the third attack against Copts in recent months, Trudeau said, “As recent events show, violent extremists often target those most vulnerable. As members of the international community, we must continue to stand against those responsible for these acts of terrorism and counter hate by promoting the values of diversity, inclusion and peace.”