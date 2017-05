A group of children saved from the Nazis by Sir Nicholas Winton, known as the “British Schindler,” unveiled a monument in Prague to their parents, JTA reported Sunday.

The monument, called the Farewell Memorial, is comprised of a replica of a train door from 1939, with the imprints of hands of children on one side, and of parents on the other. The memorial was dedicated at Prague’s main train station on Saturday, according to the report.